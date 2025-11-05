Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Zohran Mamdani is new mayor of New York City: 5 things to know about him

Zohran Mamdani is new mayor of New York City: 5 things to know about him

Zohran Mamdani, 34, has scripted history as the first Muslim and among the youngest mayors of New York City, signalling a leftward shift in the city's political landscape

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is New York City's first Muslim mayor and one of the youngest to hold the post in more than a century.(Photo: Facebook/Zohran Kwame Mamdani)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democrat and state assemblymember from Queens, has been elected mayor of New York City, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a closely watched race, according to the Associated Press.
 
Mamdani’s victory marks a watershed moment for America’s largest city, making him both its first Muslim mayor and one of the youngest to hold the post in more than a century. The result underscores a growing appetite among voters for progressive leadership focused on affordability and inclusion.
 

Here are five things to know about Zohran Mamdani

 
1. Born in Kampala, Uganda, to academic and artistic parents, Mamdani moved to New York City as a child and grew up in Queens. His father, academic Mahmood Mamdani, and mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, are prominent figures in their respective fields. Educated in the United States, Mamdani later became a naturalised citizen and entered local politics through grassroots organising.
 
 
2. Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran’s father, is of Gujarati Indian descent and was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) before his family settled in Uganda. His mother, Mira Nair, is of Punjabi Hindu origin, and is known for making films such as Salaam Bombay! and Mississippi Masala. The family relocated to the United States when Zohran was about seven years old. 
 
3. Zohran Mamdani is married to Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist, illustrator and ceramicist. They first met in 2021 on the dating app Hinge and became engaged in October 2024. The couple celebrated a civil marriage ceremony at the New York City Clerk’s office in early 2025.
 
4. Before his mayoral run, Mamdani represented Astoria in the New York State Assembly, where he gained prominence as part of the Democratic Socialists of America. He has championed policies such as fare-free public buses, universal childcare, expanded tenants’ rights, and a higher minimum wage. His campaign message centred on building a fairer and more affordable city.
 
5. Zohran Mamdani also ventured into rap in high school, performing under stage names such as Young Cardamom and later Mr Cardamom. In 2016, he released the multilingual EP Sidda Mukyaalo with Ugandan rapper HAB, featuring six tracks in six languages that drew on his roots and cultural experience. He also contributed musically to the film Queen of Katwe, directed by his mother, including the track “#1 Spice”.

Topics : New York City US Election US Republicans Muslim Mira Nair BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

