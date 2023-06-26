Home / World News / Denmark to start training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s amid war with Russia

Denmark to start training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s amid war with Russia

Ukrainian pilots must spend six to eight months of training before a possible donation of Danish F-16 aircraft can become a reality, Denmark's acting Defence Minister said

AP Copenhagen
Representative image of F-16 jet

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Denmark's government said Monday that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and the retirement of Scandinavian country's fleet of aging US fighters has been moved up two years.

The replacement fighters, F-35s, will be operative by 2025, acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. Initially, the switch was planned for 2027.

Lund Poulsen said that NATO-member Denmark has taken the step of starting a training and further education effort for the Ukrainian pilots."

We will also consider whether we should make a concrete donation to Ukraine of the Danish F-16 fighters, and how many there should be," he said.

Ukrainian pilots must spend six to eight months of training before a possible donation of Danish F-16 aircraft can become a reality, Lund Poulsen told Danish broadcaster DR.

This does not mean that you cannot make a decision beforehand. But (the F-16 planes) will be in Denmark until 2024, Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark has ordered 27 F-35A fighter jets, which will replace the more than 40-year-old F-16s, of which Denmark has 30 operative planes.

The switch to the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets is taking place from late 2023 to the end of 2025.

Ukraine has long asked for Western fighter jets to help it resist the full-scale Russian invasion, which began in February 2022.

Initially reluctant, the US and other NATO countries recently agreed to allow Ukrainian pilots to receive training to on F-16 fighters, though none has yet committed to hand over any planes.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

