Home / World News / Destruction could reach 'unthinkable levels' if diplomacy fails: IAEA chief

Destruction could reach 'unthinkable levels' if diplomacy fails: IAEA chief

Grossi urged a return to diplomacy, and for Iran to allow IAEA inspectors to go back to its nuclear sites to account, most importantly

UN nuclear chief
At this time, no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordo, chief Rafael Grossi said.Image: Shutterstock
AP United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday that the US attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites threaten a widening of the Israel-Iran conflict but also offer a return to diplomacy.

If that window closes, violence and destruction could reach unthinkable levels, and the global nonproliferation regime as we know it could crumble and fall, the International Atomic Energy Agency director general said.

Grossi urged a return to diplomacy, and for Iran to allow IAEA inspectors to go back to its nuclear sites to account, most importantly, for the 4,400 kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent. 

He said IAEA inspectors are in Iran but need a cessation of hostilities to go to nuclear sites, assess damage, and protect nuclear materials and equipment  Grossi told the emergency meeting called by Iran that craters are visible at the Fordo site, indicating the US use of ground penetrating munitions, but the underground damage cannot be assessed yet.

At the Isfahan site, he said, additional buildings were hit, some related to converting uranium, and entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit.

At the Natanz nuclear enrichment site, Grossi said the fuel enrichment plant has been hit again. 

At this time, no one, including the IAEA, is in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordo, he said.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca told the council that Iranian state media reported that the three sites had been evacuated and the highly enriched uranium stockpile was transferred in advance of the US strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tesla launches long-awaited robotaxi service with low-key rollout

US state dept issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans after attack on Iran

World must guarantee threat of nuclear Iran never returns, says Israel

US eliminated top threat to humanity with strikes on Iran: Israeli envoy

Eastern half of US faces dangerous heat wave, expected to last until Jun 25

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictisraelUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story