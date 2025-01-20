Business Standard

From TikTok to Israel-Hamas: What Donald Trump said at Maga rally

From TikTok to Israel-Hamas: What Donald Trump said at Maga rally

US President-elect Donald Trump vowed swift action upon assuming office on Monday, pledging to prevent World War III and halt what he described as the 'invasion' of the nation's borders

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, on Sunday, a day before his inauguration as the 47th President of the US.
 
Trump discussed topics including the West Asia ceasefire, the TikTok ban, his planned executive actions, and his upcoming visit to wildfire-stricken Los Angeles.
 
“By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt,” Trump said at the “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.”
 
Trump, 78, who defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the November elections, is set to succeed President Joe Biden.
 
 
According to Reuters, Trump reiterated his campaign pledge to implement strict immigration measures on his first day in office, vowing to undertake the largest deportation effort in US history, targeting millions of immigrants. He said: “This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen. Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country.”

Trump also announced plans to pardon over 1,500 individuals convicted or charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol storming. These actions follow his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Key highlights from Trump’s address:

Day one actions
 
Trump outlined his plans to reverse executive orders from the Biden administration. “Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office,” he said, as reported by CNN.
 
He added: “We are going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history.”
 
Illegal immigrants
 
Trump said: “Before this, nobody could even think of open borders, prisons, mental institutions, men playing in women’s sports, transgenders for everyone. We will expel every illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil.”
 
TikTok ban
 
Trump announced the return of TikTok in the US after the app suspended operations ahead of its scheduled ban on January 19. He said: “As of today, TikTok is back. Frankly, we have no choice; we have to save it,” promising an executive order to delay enforcement of the divest-or-ban law on TikTok.
 
Israel-Hamas ceasefire
 
Trump claimed credit for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, achieved earlier in the month to halt fighting and secure hostage releases. He said: “This week, we achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East. And this agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November,” as reported by CNN.
 
On Sunday, Hamas released three Israeli hostages held for 471 days since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners.
 
“Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in West Asia in less than three months. Without being President, we have achieved more than they have achieved in four years with being President,” Trump said.
 
Donald Trump MAGA rally: Russia-Ukraine war
 
Trump vowed to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, saying: “I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in West Asia, and I will prevent World War III from happening — and you have no idea how close we are.”
 
Los Angeles wildfires
 
Expressing concern for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Trump announced plans to visit California. “I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back,” he said.
 
Declassifying assassination documents
 
The President-elect pledged to declassify all documents related to the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. He emphasised reversing the “over-classification of government documents” to make the information accessible.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Israel-Palestine Hamas TikTok Gaza Gaza conflict

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

