Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Donald Trump boards garbage truck to draw attention to Biden's remark

Donald Trump boards garbage truck to draw attention to Biden's remark

Trump, once a reality TV star known for his showmanship, wanted to draw attention to a remark made a day earlier by his successor, President Joe Biden, that suggested Trump's supporters were garbage

Donald Trump
Donald Trump in garbage truck | Image Credit: X
AP Green Bay (Wisconsin)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Donald Trump walked down the steps of the Boeing 757 that bears his name, walked across a rain-soaked tarmac and, after twice missing the handle, climbed into the passenger seat of a white garbage truck that also carried his name.

The former president, once a reality TV star known for his showmanship, wanted to draw attention to a remark made a day earlier by his successor, Democratic President Joe Biden, that suggested Trump's supporters were garbage. Trump has used the remark as a cudgel against his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

How do you like my garbage truck? Trump said, wearing an orange and yellow safety vest over his white dress shirt and red tie. This is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden.

Trump and other Republicans were facing pushback of their own for comments by a comedian at a weekend Trump rally who disparaged Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage. Trump then seized on a comment Biden made on a late Wednesday call that "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.

The president tried to clarify the comment afterward, saying he had intended to say Trump's demonization of Latinos was unconscionable. But it was too late.

On Thursday, after arriving in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for an evening rally, Trump climbed into the garbage truck, carrying on a brief discussion with reporters while looking out the window similar to what he did earlier this month during a photo opportunity he staged at a Pennsylvania McDonalds.

He again tried to distance himself from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, whose joke had set off the firestorm, but Trump did not denounce it. He also said he did not need to apologize to Puerto Ricans.

More From This Section

Americans anxious, frustrated about presidential campaign, shows poll

US elections: Polls indicate tightly contested race between Harris, Trump

Yet another polio case in Pakistan pushes tally well over 43 in 2024

Hyundai Motors unveils new hydrogen car in bet on clean fuel's future

US spots first H5N1 bird flu case in a pig, raising concern for humans

I don't know anything about the comedian, Trump said. I don't know who he is. I've never seen him. I heard he made a statement, but it was a statement that he made. He's a comedian, what can I tell you. I know nothing about him.

A spokesperson for Trump said the joke doesn't reflect his views, but the former president has not addressed it himself.

I love Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico loves me, Trump said from the garbage truck.

He ended the brief appearance by telling reporters: I hope you enjoyed this garbage truck. Thank you very much.

When he took the stage a short time later, he was still wearing the orange vest.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Around 60% Indian-Americans support Kamala Harris, 30% Trump: Survey

US elections: President Biden's 'garbage' gaffe gives Trump political boost

Arizona count to determine whether Trump or Harris will win prez race

Trump defends NY rally with crude remarks, calls it absolute lovefest

Trump's Truth Social beats Musk's X in value; what's behind the surge?

Topics :Kamala HarrisJoe BidenDonald TrumpUS ElectionsUS Presidential poll

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story