Trump says Cambodia, Thailand to hold ceasefire talks after border clashes

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) claimed that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to hold immediate talks to negotiate a ceasefire, following three days of deadly border clashes.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he had spoken separately with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. He warned both leaders that continued fighting could endanger future trade agreements with the United States.

“Both parties are looking for an immediate ceasefire and peace,” Trump wrote, adding that both sides were eager to return to the “trading table". He further stated, “They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a ceasefire and, ultimately, peace!”

However, neither the White House nor the involved embassies confirmed the timing or details of the proposed talks. Trump likens conflict to India-Pakistan dispute Trump also drew a comparison between the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict and the recent India-Pakistan tensions, invoking his past claims of mediating peace in South Asia. ALSO READ: Thailand-Cambodia tensions remind me of India-Pakistan conflict: Trump “Many people are being killed in this war, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” Trump posted on Truth Social. Thailand signals willingness, urges sincerity from Cambodia Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham responded to Trump’s outreach, confirming his country's readiness “in principle” to seek a ceasefire.

In a Facebook post, Phumtham emphasised the need for “sincere intention” from Cambodia and requested Trump to convey Thailand’s willingness to engage in bilateral dialogue aimed at achieving lasting peace. Border tensions reignited after May clash The 800-kilometre-long Thailand-Cambodia frontier has been contested for decades, but previous confrontations have typically been limited in scale. ALSO READ: Thailand, Cambodia trade fresh attacks as allies call for ceasefire The latest round of hostilities flared in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed during a border skirmish, triggering a fresh diplomatic rift and sparking unrest within Thai political circles. Death toll mounts amid accusations from both sides The violence has intensified over the past three days killing more than 30 people and displacing over 130,000. On Saturday, Cambodia reported 12 new deaths, raising its total toll to 13. Meanwhile, the Thai military reported the death of a soldier, increasing its total to 20, most of whom were civilians.