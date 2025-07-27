Home / World News / Trump says Cambodia, Thailand to hold ceasefire talks after border clashes

Trump says Cambodia, Thailand to hold ceasefire talks after border clashes

Donald Trump says he warned Cambodia and Thailand that continued border clashes could jeopardise future US trade deals

Donald Trump claimed that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to hold immediate talks to negotiate a ceasefire. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) claimed that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to hold immediate talks to negotiate a ceasefire, following three days of deadly border clashes.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he had spoken separately with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. He warned both leaders that continued fighting could endanger future trade agreements with the United States.
 
“Both parties are looking for an immediate ceasefire and peace,” Trump wrote, adding that both sides were eager to return to the “trading table". He further stated, “They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a ceasefire and, ultimately, peace!”
 
However, neither the White House nor the involved embassies confirmed the timing or details of the proposed talks.
 

Trump likens conflict to India-Pakistan dispute

 
Trump also drew a comparison between the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict and the recent India-Pakistan tensions, invoking his past claims of mediating peace in South Asia.
 
“Many people are being killed in this war, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” Trump posted on Truth Social. 
 

Thailand signals willingness, urges sincerity from Cambodia

 

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham responded to Trump’s outreach, confirming his country's readiness “in principle” to seek a ceasefire.
 
In a Facebook post, Phumtham emphasised the need for “sincere intention” from Cambodia and requested Trump to convey Thailand’s willingness to engage in bilateral dialogue aimed at achieving lasting peace.
 

Border tensions reignited after May clash

 
The 800-kilometre-long Thailand-Cambodia frontier has been contested for decades, but previous confrontations have typically been limited in scale.
 
The latest round of hostilities flared in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed during a border skirmish, triggering a fresh diplomatic rift and sparking unrest within Thai political circles. 
 

Death toll mounts amid accusations from both sides

 
The violence has intensified over the past three days killing more than 30 people and displacing over 130,000. On Saturday, Cambodia reported 12 new deaths, raising its total toll to 13. Meanwhile, the Thai military reported the death of a soldier, increasing its total to 20, most of whom were civilians.
 
Cambodia’s defence ministry accused Thailand of unlawful aggression and a military build-up near the border, and urged the international community to condemn Bangkok’s actions.
 
Thailand, for its part, reiterated its preference for bilateral negotiations and accused Cambodian forces of deploying landmines and conducting cross-border assaults. 
 

India issues travel advisory amid rising hostilities

 
Amid growing violence, the Indian embassy in Cambodia issued a travel advisory on Saturday. It urged Indian nationals to avoid border areas due to the escalating tensions and potential security risks.
 
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand."
   

Topics :Donald TrumpCambodiaThailandIndia Pakistan relationsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

