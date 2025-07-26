Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Closely monitoring situation: India on Thailand-Cambodia clashes

Closely monitoring situation: India on Thailand-Cambodia clashes

As military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued, India on Saturday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation and hoped for cessation of hostilities.

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear

The conflict has triggered a wave of nationalist sentiment and retaliatory measures across Thailand, Cambodia.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued, India on Saturday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation and hoped for cessation of hostilities.

At least 32 people have been killed and nearly 1,50,000 displaced in the border clashes between the two Southeast Asian countries that erupted on Thursday.

In its reaction to the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian travellers in the region to contact the respective embassies in the two countries for any assistance.

"We are closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India has close and friendly relations with both countries and hopes that both sides will take measures for a cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation," he said.

 

Also Read

thailand cambodia

Cambodia seeks ceasefire with Thailand after clashes: All that happened

Thailand

Thailand warns of war with neighboring Cambodia as US, China urge calm

thailand cambodia

Thailand-Cambodia conflict: Indian tourists must avoid these 7 places

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear

Indian mission in Thailand issues travel advisory amidst ongoing unrest

Thailand Cambodia military tension

Thai, Cambodian forces clash as border dispute leaves at least 11 dead

The Indian embassies in Thailand and Cambodia have already issued separate advisories for Indian travellers.

The Indian mission in the Thai capital urged all Indian travellers to check updates from authorities in the country before visiting tourist attractions in troubled areas.

It called on Indians to avoid travelling to seven provinces as suggested by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thailand is a popular destination for Indian tourists. In 2024, around 2.1 million Indian tourists visited the country.

The Indian embassy in Phnom Penh also advised Indian citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," it said in a post on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi joins Maldives' Independence Day celebrations as chief guest

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

'Bipartisan backing for India-Maldives ties': PM hails cross-party support

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan, says Army chief

Kargil, Kargil War tribute, Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prez Murmu, PM Modi hail Kargil Vijay Diwas as symbol of soldiers' valour

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

India, Maldives sign 8 key deals across finance, digital, fisheries sectors

Topics : Thailand Cambodia External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon