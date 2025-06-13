'It will only get worse': Trump warns Iran after Israel strikes Tehran

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, urging its leaders to reach a deal to avoid further destruction, claiming that Iranian hardliners “are all dead now” and cautioning that more brutal attacks are planned.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said he had given Iran multiple opportunities to strike a deal during his presidency, but the efforts failed. “I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it’, but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: Israel launches 'preemptive strike' on Iran's nuclear sites, confirms IDF Trump’s comment after Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran in the early hours of Friday, targeting what it described as key components of Tehran’s nuclear programme. Hours after 200 Israeli fighter jets bombed Iran, the latter retaliated with drones targeting multiple Israeli sites. The operation by both sides comes amid growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Trump warns of deadly force Trump claimed that Iran had underestimated the military might of the United States and its ally Israel. “I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come — And they know how to use it,” Trump said in his X post.

The US President alleged that Iranian hardliners who had spoken “bravely” were unaware of what was to come. “They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!” he said, adding that the situation had already resulted in “great death and destruction.” Calling for an end to further violence, Trump urged Iran to act swiftly. “There is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!" Trump said.

Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran ALSO READ: Iran loses key commanders as Israeli strikes hit major military sites According to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the attack was conducted under the codename ‘Operation Rising Lion’, with the objective of eliminating imminent threats posed by Iran. Loud blasts were heard across Tehran as Israeli strikes commenced. Reports from the region indicate substantial casualties among Iran’s military leadership. Those reportedly killed include General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; General Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guards; and the head of Iran’s Emergency Command.