Trump signs executive order banning 'woke AI' in federal government use

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed an executive order banning federal agencies from using artificial intelligence (AI) models that reflect what he called “woke” or ideologically biased outputs. The order mandates the procurement of AI systems that conform to newly defined "Unbiased AI Principles".

The order stipulates that all large language models (LLMs) used by federal agencies must prioritise truthfulness and ideological neutrality. These principles are to be enforced through procurement guidelines, contracting terms, and federal oversight.

‘AI must not serve ideological agendas’

The order states that AI must be "truthful" and prioritise "historical accuracy, scientific inquiry, and objectivity". “It must also acknowledge uncertainty where information is incomplete or contradictory,” it reads.

On ideological neutrality, the order says LLMs must act as “neutral, nonpartisan tools” that do not encode or promote “ideological dogmas like DEI”, unless explicitly prompted by the user. Trump framed the move as part of a broader campaign to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies from federal governance. ALSO READ: Bondi told Trump in May his name appeared multiple times in Epstein files Citing examples of AI models that had "altered the race or gender of historical figures" or refused to use certain terms during hypothetical crises, the order warns that “ideological biases can distort AI outputs and erode public trust”.

Compliance guidance to be issued The Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in consultation with other federal leaders, has been instructed to issue guidance for implementing the Unbiased AI Principles in procurement processes. Vendors found to be non-compliant may face penalties under new contractual clauses. These include provisions that allow the government to terminate contracts and recover costs. Part of wider rollback of DEI programmes The AI directive is the latest in a series of executive actions by Trump aimed at dismantling DEI-related policies across federal departments. Since January, the US President has signed multiple orders eliminating DEI from contracting, aviation, defence, homeland security, and foreign service.

“We will terminate every diversity, equity, and inclusion program across the entire Federal government,” Trump said. Trump's action against DEI programmes Since returning to the Oval Office, Trump has pursued an aggressive rollback of DEI initiatives across federal institutions. On his inauguration day, he issued Executive Order 14151 - 'Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing' - directing all federal departments to terminate DEI offices, remove related content, and lay off staff involved in DEI efforts. ALSO READ: Trump's attack on DEI hits UK as corporate sponsors abandon LGBTQ pride The following day, he signed EO 14173, revoking Executive Order 11246 and rescinding affirmative-action requirements in federal contracting, effectively banning DEI-based preferences for contractors.