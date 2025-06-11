LA protests: Trump calls protesters 'animals', governor slams crackdown

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) described the protesters in Los Angeles as “animals” and a “foreign enemy” during a speech at Fort Bragg, where he witnessed a missile strike simulation, a helicopter assault, and a building raid staged by the US Army.
His remarks came amid escalating unrest in Los Angeles following immigration raids, prompting the deployment of an additional 2,000 California National Guard troops. The show of military might at Fort Bragg was part of the lead-up to celebrations for the US Army’s 250th anniversary on June 14, which also happens to be Trump's birthday.
California Governor Newsom warns of wider unrest
California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Trump of misusing federal authority and warned other states to brace for similar protests. “He is pulling a military dragnet across Los Angeles,” Newsom said in a public address, accusing the federal government of targeting not just criminals but “dishwashers, gardeners, day labourers and seamstresses".
In response to the intensifying protests, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday declared a local emergency and announced a curfew for parts of downtown LA. The curfew will be in effect from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday, covering a one-square-mile area.
The Trump administration has defended its decision to deploy 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 US Marines, arguing that their presence is essential to support immigration agents and restore order. Trump reiterated his hardline stance on immigration during his Fort Bragg speech and on Truth Social, calling the demonstrations “migrant riots” and warning of further federal action.
Protests spread across US cities
According to the Associated Press, the anti-deportation protests have now expanded beyond Los Angeles. Demonstrations have been reported in cities including Seattle, Austin, Chicago and Washington, DC. Protesters have blocked roads, held vigils outside government buildings, and clashed with police in some locations.
While many of the protests have remained peaceful, law enforcement has made multiple arrests and used chemical agents to disperse crowds in cities where tensions boiled over.
Protesters in Chicago gathered outside the immigration court downtown on Tuesday and called for an end to the Trump administration's immigration raids and military presence in California. While the protest was relatively peaceful, by Tuesday evening, as many as 1,000 protesters had joined. The engagement with the police officials was limited.
How did the protests start?
The current wave of protests began on June 6, when ICE agents executed search warrants across several Los Angeles businesses. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 118 undocumented immigrants were arrested, including individuals with alleged ties to criminal organisations. DHS has stated that the raids were lawful and necessary for public safety.
The protests have since grown into a broader critique of Trump’s immigration policies, with civil rights groups, local leaders, and immigrant communities condemning what they see as indiscriminate targeting and excessive force.
As the situation remains volatile, legal and political challenges to the federal response continue to mount
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.