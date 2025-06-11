LA protests: Trump calls protesters 'animals', governor slams crackdown

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) described the protesters in Los Angeles as “animals” and a “foreign enemy” during a speech at Fort Bragg, where he witnessed a missile strike simulation, a helicopter assault, and a building raid staged by the US Army.

In response to the intensifying protests, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday declared a local emergency and announced a curfew for parts of downtown LA. The curfew will be in effect from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday, covering a one-square-mile area.

According to the Associated Press, the anti-deportation protests have now expanded beyond Los Angeles. Demonstrations have been reported in cities including Seattle, Austin, Chicago and Washington, DC. Protesters have blocked roads, held vigils outside government buildings, and clashed with police in some locations.

While many of the protests have remained peaceful, law enforcement has made multiple arrests and used chemical agents to disperse crowds in cities where tensions boiled over.

Protesters in Chicago gathered outside the immigration court downtown on Tuesday and called for an end to the Trump administration's immigration raids and military presence in California. While the protest was relatively peaceful, by Tuesday evening, as many as 1,000 protesters had joined. The engagement with the police officials was limited.

How did the protests start?

The current wave of protests began on June 6, when ICE agents executed search warrants across several Los Angeles businesses. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 118 undocumented immigrants were arrested, including individuals with alleged ties to criminal organisations. DHS has stated that the raids were lawful and necessary for public safety.