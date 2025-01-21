Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Aramco CEO expects additional oil demand of 1.3 mn bpd this year

Aramco CEO expects additional oil demand of 1.3 mn bpd this year

Oil demand this year will approach 106 million barrels per day after averaging about 104.6 million barrels per day in 2024, he said

President & CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin H Nasser
President & CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin H Nasser (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters DAVOS, Switzerland
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Saudi oil giant Aramco's Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday he sees the oil market as healthy and expects an additional 1.3 million barrels per day of demand this year.
 
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Nasser was responding to a question on the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's energy decisions, which could increase U.S. hydrocarbon output.
 
Oil demand this year will approach 106 million barrels per day after averaging about 104.6 million barrels per day in 2024, he said.
 
"We still think the market is healthy ... last year we averaged around 104.6 million barrels (per day), this year, we're expecting an additional demand of about 1.3 million barrels ... so there is growth in the market," he said.
 
Asked about U.S. sanctions on Russian crude tankers, he said the situation was still at an early stage.
 
"If you look at the impacted barrels, you're talking about more than 2 million barrels," he said. "We will wait and see how would that translate into tightness in the market, it is still in the early stage."

Also Read

Welspun Corp up 6% on inking MOU with Saudi Aramco; Check all details here

Saudi oil giant ups crude prices for Asian buyers amid tightening supply

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports 15% drop in Q3 profit but maintains dividend

Over 100 women's soccer players protest FIFA's deal with Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco raises $3 billion from bonds in second debt sale since July

 
Asked if China and India have sought additional oil volumes from Saudi Arabia on the back of the sanctions, Nasser said Aramco is bound by the levels the kingdom's energy ministry allows it to pump. Saudi Arabia has been pumping at about three quarters of its output capacity, as part of agreements with OPEC+ to support the market.
 
"The kingdom and the Ministry of Energy is always looking at balancing the market. They take that into account when they give us the target of how much we should put in the market," he said.
 
Aramco is working with MidOcean, an LNG firm in which it took a 51% stake, and "looking at expanding our position globally in LNG," without giving details, Nasser said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Donald Trump's administration set to make 'massive' infrastructure push

A determined Donald Trump vows not to be thwarted at home or abroad

Gold prices hit over 2-month peak as dollar slips on signs of Trump tariffs

Trump mistakes Spain for member of Brics bloc, repeats threat of tariffs

Israel's top general resigns citing security failures during Oct 7 attack

Topics :Saudi AramcoOil demandoil sector

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story