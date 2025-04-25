Home / World News / Trump slams Harvard as 'anti-Semitic', calls it a 'threat to democracy'

Donald Trump lashes out at Harvard, calling it 'anti-Semitic' and a 'far left' threat to democracy, after the university sues to stop federal freeze on $2.2 billion in funding

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
In a post on Thursday, US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Harvard University, labelling it “anti-Semitic” and a “far left institution” that he claims endangers American democracy. 
Taking to his platform, Truth Social, Trump alleged that Harvard admits students “from all over the world that want to rip our country apart”, accusing the university of fostering a culture of hostility.
  “The place is a Liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom and spew fake ANGER AND HATE. It is truly horrific!” he wrote, expressing outrage at what he perceives as widespread intolerance on the Ivy League campus. 
Trump also appeared to criticise William Burck, a lawyer involved in Harvard’s legal standoff with the federal government. Burck had previously served as an ethics adviser to the Trump Organisation. 
“Harvard is a threat to Democracy, with a lawyer, who represents me, who should therefore be forced to resign, immediately, or be fired. He’s not that good, anyway,” Trump stated. “I hope that my very big and beautiful company, now run by my sons, gets rid of him ASAP!”
 

Burck’s departure confirmed

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, reports emerged that Bill Burck was no longer associated with the Trump Organisation. President Trump's son, Eric Trump, confirmed the development to NewsNation, saying, “I view it as a conflict and I will be moving in a different direction.” 

Clash over federal funding

The controversy follows Harvard University’s recent legal action against the Trump administration. On Monday, the university filed a lawsuit to challenge a federal freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grant funding. The move came after Harvard defied federal directives aimed at curbing campus activism. 
Earlier this month, the administration sent a letter to the university calling for sweeping reforms, including changes to admissions policies, a review of diversity programmes, and the de-recognition of certain student organisations. 
Harvard President Alan Garber rejected the administration’s demands, asserting that the institution would not limit activism on its campus. The federal freeze on funding was implemented shortly afterward.
