Home / World News / Zelensky criticises Europe's inaction against Putin during Davos address

Zelensky criticises Europe's inaction against Putin during Davos address

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Zelensky accused European rivals of failing to halt Russia's shadow fleet tankers

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy(Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tore into Europe for its apparent unwillingness to stop Vladimir Putin for years into Russia-Ukraine war.
 
Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Zelensky accused European rivals of failing to halt Russia’s shadow fleet tankers, stopping short of seizing Russian frozen assets or lacking the will to act as a real power when US attention shifts elsewhere.
 
“Europe too discusses the future by avoiding asking today,” Zelensky told the audience. “Where is the line of leaders who are ready to act?”
 
The Ukrainian president spoke after he rushed to Davos for a last-minute meeting with US president Donald Trump, who described the meetings “good” and expressed renewed hope that the war with Russia is going to end.
 
“We should not accept that Europe is just a salad of small and middle powers, seasoned with enemies of Europe,” Zelensky said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Campaigning begins in Bangladesh for first polls after Hasina's ouster

Opportunity for 'great powers' to join forces, says Merz on India-EU FTA

PM Modi speaks to Lula, says India-Brazil ties vital for Global South

India 2nd most congested in Asia; Delhi 3rd among metro cities: Study

Vampire thriller 'Sinners' sets Oscars record with 16 nominations

Topics :Donald TrumpEuropeRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story