Zelensky criticises Europe's inaction against Putin during Davos address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tore into Europe for its apparent unwillingness to stop Vladimir Putin for years into Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Zelensky accused European rivals of failing to halt Russia’s shadow fleet tankers, stopping short of seizing Russian frozen assets or lacking the will to act as a real power when US attention shifts elsewhere.

“Europe too discusses the future by avoiding asking today,” Zelensky told the audience. “Where is the line of leaders who are ready to act?”

The Ukrainian president spoke after he rushed to Davos for a last-minute meeting with US president Donald Trump, who described the meetings “good” and expressed renewed hope that the war with Russia is going to end.