Home / World News / Trump hosts Pak's Asim Munir after latter seeks Nobel prize for him

Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir met with US President Donald Trump and thanked him for mediating in the conflict with India. He also called for a Nobel Prize for Trump

Donald Trump, Asim Munir
The meeting between Trump and Asim Munir represented a major boost in US–Pakistan ties, which had largely languished under Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden | File image of Donald Trump and Asim Munir
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:23 AM IST
US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, at the White House for lunch on Wednesday (local time), after the latter called for a Nobel Prize for Trump for averting a "nuclear war between India and Pakistan" last month.
 
The meeting came weeks after India and Pakistan were locked in a four-day military conflict, and a delegation from India visited the US and other countries to emphasise India's stance of zero tolerance against terrorism. It also comes at a time when the Israel–Iran conflict is escalating. Islamabad is known for its close ties with Tehran, according to the news agency PTI. 
 
According to a Reuters report, this lunch meeting between Trump and Munir was the first time a US president hosted the powerful head of Pakistan's army. After a meeting with Munir, Trump said that he was honoured to meet Munir and that they had discussed Iran, which he said Pakistan knew better than most. Trump told reporters he had thanked Munir for ending the war with India.
 
Trump said, "Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan – I love Pakistan – I think Modi is a fantastic man, I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India... And I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (referring to Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, Modi from the Indian side, and others. And they were going at it; they are both nuclear countries. I got it stopped."
 
The report, citing experts, added that Munir was expected to press Trump not to enter Israel's war with Iran and seek a ceasefire. A section of Pakistan's embassy in Washington represents Iran's interests in the US, as Tehran does not have diplomatic relations with the US. 
 
On Tuesday (local), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Trump and asserted India's stance that they had never sought any mediation from the US after India and Pakistan were engaged in a conflict, after India's Operation Sindoor. Trump also invited PM Modi to the US as the latter is in Canada to attend the G7 Summit; however, the latter denied it, citing his pre-scheduled engagements.
 
While India has constantly rejected claims made by Trump of Washington helping in achieving a ceasefire with its nuclear-armed neighbour, Pakistan thanked Trump for playing the role of a mediator.
 
The meeting between Trump and Asim Munir represented a major boost in US–Pakistan ties, which had largely languished under Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, as both courted India as part of efforts to push back against China.

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiPakistan US PakOperation SindoorUS India relations BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

