Trump hosts Pak's Asim Munir after latter seeks Nobel prize for him

US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, at the White House for lunch on Wednesday (local time), after the latter called for a Nobel Prize for Trump for averting a "nuclear war between India and Pakistan" last month.

Trump said, "Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan – I love Pakistan – I think Modi is a fantastic man, I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India... And I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (referring to Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, Modi from the Indian side, and others. And they were going at it; they are both nuclear countries. I got it stopped."

The report, citing experts, added that Munir was expected to press Trump not to enter Israel's war with Iran and seek a ceasefire. A section of Pakistan's embassy in Washington represents Iran's interests in the US, as Tehran does not have diplomatic relations with the US.

While India has constantly rejected claims made by Trump of Washington helping in achieving a ceasefire with its nuclear-armed neighbour, Pakistan thanked Trump for playing the role of a mediator.

The meeting between Trump and Asim Munir represented a major boost in US–Pakistan ties, which had largely languished under Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, as both courted India as part of efforts to push back against China.