Trump makes U-turn, says not keen on regime change in Iran after ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) once again changed his stance on regime change in Iran, saying that he is not keen on 'regime change'.

On Sunday, Trump, in a post on X, wrote, "It’s not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"

While speaking to the reporters aboard Air Force One, he reiterated that Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon and is "going to be a great trading nation" and that he would like to "see everything calm down as quickly as possible". His remarks came hours after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Iran

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump declared the ceasefire and said, "Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the war, equally! It was my great honor to destroy all nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!”