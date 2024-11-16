Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Donald Trump names young Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary

Donald Trump names young Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary

Leavitt, 27, would replace Karine Jean-Pierre as the White House Press Secretary

Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary.

Leavitt, 27, would replace Karine Jean-Pierre as the White House Press Secretary on January 20, 2025 when Trump takes oath as the 47th President of the United States. She was the Trump Campaign's National Press Secretary and has previously served in the Trump White House as Assistant Press Secretary.

Announcing her nomination, Trump said, "Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary."  "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," the president-elect said.

"I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again," he added.

Among other nominations announced by Trump, Steven Cheung will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications.

Sergio Gor will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

More From This Section

China to retaliate if Donald Trump boosts tariff, says ex-PBOC official

Federal judge blocks Biden govt's rule to expand overtime pay for millions

Xi's dream of 'powerful currency' likely to be challenged by Trump's return

Hezbollah considers peace proposal as efforts to end conflict intensify

Biden praises cooperation at meeting with S Korean, Japanese leaders

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024," Trump said.

"I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again! he added.

Cheung was Director of Communications on the Trump-Vance 2024 Presidential Campaign and previously served in the Trump White House as Director of Strategic Response, while Gor was the CEO of Winning Team Publishing, while also running the pro-Trump Super PAC, Right For America.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Iranian official meets Musk in a possible step to ease tensions with Trump

Trump's Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth was flagged as possible 'Insider Threat'

Trump builds White House staff with Cheung as communications director

Trump's pick to lead Defence Department accused of sexual assault in 2017

China, UAE may cut Iran condensate imports if Trump tightens curbs: FGE

Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseTrump

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story