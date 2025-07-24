Bondi told Trump in May his name appeared multiple times in Epstein files

US Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump in May that his name had appeared multiple times in secret files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The meeting, also attended by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, was described by two White House officials as a “routine briefing” that covered the broader scope of the Justice Department’s findings. They emphasised that the presence of Trump’s name was not the main focus of the discussion.

During the meeting, Bondi also told Trump that names of several other high-profile individuals had been mentioned in the files. She said investigators found no evidence of a so-called client list or of any evidence contradicting the official conclusion that Epstein died by suicide. It is not clear in what context Trump’s name appeared in the documents. Like many prominent figures in 1990s New York, Trump was known to have associated with Epstein. The revelation added little to what is already publicly known about Trump’s ties to Epstein.

Bondi and Blanche released a joint statement on Wednesday (local time), stating, "The DOJ and FBI reviewed the Epstein files and reached the conclusion set out in the July 6 memo," they said. "Nothing in the files warranted further investigation or prosecution, and we have filed a motion in court to unseal the underlying grand jury transcripts. As part of our routine briefing, we made the President aware of the findings." White House says Trump mention not surprising A CNN report quoted a White House official saying, there was no surprise over Trump's name being found in the Epstein binders, noting that Pam Bondi had already included those references in the materials she distributed. "This isn't anything new or unexpected," the official said, stressing that there's no evidence Trump did anything wrong.

In a statement to CNN, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump had distanced himself from Epstein years ago and called the renewed focus a familiar political attack by Democrats and the liberal media, similar to the Russiagate controversy. However, the new details contradict Trump’s recent public remarks on the matter. When asked last week whether Bondi had told him he was named in the documents, Trump replied, “No, no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing", reported CNN. The administration has faced persistent criticism over its refusal to release more documents related to the Epstein case, leading to frustration among Trump’s MAGA supporters . The backlash has intensified in recent weeks, with critics accusing the White House of withholding key information.

White House officials upset Bondi didn't redact Trump's name Inside the administration, officials were reportedly angered by Bondi's decision not to redact Trump's name from Epstein-related binders that were circulated to political influencers in February. Her failure to protect the president has been a lingering source of friction between the Justice Department and the White House, reported CNN. Pressure builds for full release of Epstein documents Despite the White House's efforts to downplay the issue, calls for transparency around the Epstein investigation have grown on both sides of the political aisle. The pressure has forced Republican leaders in Congress to abruptly end the legislative session, avoiding a series of contentious votes.