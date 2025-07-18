MAGA hats burnt as Trump dismisses Epstein files backlash as 'hoax'

US President Donald Trump’s attempt to brush off criticism about how his administration has handled the Jeffrey Epstein files by labelling it a “hoax” appeared to have little effect. Prominent voices from across the political spectrum continued to speak out, while some disillusioned supporters even posted videos of themselves burning their signature Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats, according to a report by The Guardian.
Trump faces backlash over dismissal of Epstein file concerns
Just days after the Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Trump loyalist, called for all Epstein-related documents to be released, dissatisfaction was still brewing among Trump’s normally steadfast base. Former Vice-President Mike Pence told CBS News on Wednesday that he believed the time had come for the administration to release all of the files concerning Epstein’s prosecution. Podcast host Theo Von also weighed in, replying “yeah what changed” under a video clip of JD Vance. The clip, from a 2024 appearance on Von’s show, shows Vance advocating for the full disclosure of the Epstein list.
Despite these calls for openness, House Republicans voted twice this week to block Democratic efforts that aimed to force the public release of all Epstein files within 30 days. Only one Republican, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, sided with the motion.
Trump calls Epstein conspiracy a ‘hoax’
Trump has criticised his supporters, describing them as gullible “weaklings” for raising doubts about the transparency of a confidential government investigation into Epstein. In an extended post on his social media platform, Truth Social, he alleged on Wednesday that his voters had been misled by what he referred to as a “radical left” hoax aimed at damaging his reputation.
Trump and Epstein’s history under scrutiny
Reports in the media indicate that Trump and Epstein shared a social connection for many years. Both were often seen together at elite gatherings in Florida and New York. During one of his presidential campaigns, Trump suggested he would “probably” make the Epstein-related files public if re-elected. Yet since returning to the political scene, many of his supporters have expressed frustration, accusing him of failing to follow through on that promise. Epstein, a wealthy American financier, first faced legal trouble in 2006 when the parents of a 14-year-old girl reported to police that he had sexually abused their daughter at his Florida residence. He was later convicted of sex offences, yet controversy continued to surround his connections and legal treatment.
Conspiracy theories in the Epstein case
A number of conspiracy theories have grown around the Epstein case. Many believe that key details are being concealed to shield influential figures who had ties to Epstein, including Trump. A prominent theory centres on the supposed existence of a secret client list, naming individuals who may have participated in criminal activity related to Epstein. Trump’s administration has consistently denied the existence of any such list.