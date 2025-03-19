Home / World News / Day after speaking with Putin, Trump holds phone call with Zelenskyy

  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone spoke for about an hour on Wednesday (March 19) to discuss the next steps and learn details of his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 
Following the call, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said, "Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs. We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That Statement will be put out shortly."  This comes a day after Trump held a phone call with Putin, which lasted for more than two hours. During the conversation, Putin agreed not to target energy infrastructure but refused to back a full 30-day ceasefire. 
