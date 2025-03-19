Why ex-MMA fighter Conor McGregor's White House visit upset Irish leaders

mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Conor McGregor’s visit to the White House has ignited controversy in Ireland, with political leaders distancing themselves from his remarks on immigration and governance. Former(MMA) champion Conor McGregor’s visit to the White House has ignited controversy in Ireland, with political leaders distancing themselves from his remarks on immigration and governance.

US President Donald Trump. The 36-year-old ex-UFC fighter, dressed in a green business suit for St Patrick’s Day, attended a meeting with

Once a vocal critic of Trump, McGregor appeared to have changed his stance as he praised the US president’s ‘inspiring’ work ethic during their meeting on Monday. The two posed for photographs in the Oval Office, shaking hands in front of a map of the Gulf of Mexico, which had been relabelled as the ‘Gulf of America’.

Speaking to journalists in the White House briefing room, McGregor said Ireland was “on the cusp of losing its Irishness” due to what he described as an ‘illegal immigration racket’ overrunning rural towns. He also criticised the Irish government, accusing it of inaction and a lack of accountability on national issues.

A decade ago, McGregor had dismissed Trump’s comments about fellow fighter Ronda Rousey, telling reporters that Trump should ‘shut his big fat mouth’ and that he had no interest in his opinions. However, ten years later, McGregor was welcomed as a guest at the White House and seemed eager to endorse Trump.

McGregor does not speak for us: Ireland

McGregor’s statements were swiftly condemned by Irish leaders, including Taoiseach Micheal Martin and deputy Tanaiste Simon Harris, who both asserted that the former fighter did not represent Ireland or its citizens.

Ireland’s president is an elected head of state, but executive power largely lies with the Taoiseach, the head of government.

Following McGregor’s comments, Taoiseach Micheal Martin issued a statement rejecting his claims.

“Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong and do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day or the views of the people of Ireland,” Martin posted on social media platform X. “St Patrick’s Day is a celebration rooted in community, humanity, friendship, and fellowship.”

Tanaiste Simon Harris was equally firm, stating that McGregor was in the US in a personal capacity and had no mandate to speak on behalf of Ireland.

“It’s for President Trump to invite whoever he wishes to his home, but let me be very clear—Conor McGregor is not representing Ireland. He does not speak for the people of Ireland,” Harris said. Harris also expressed doubts about McGregor’s political ambitions, as the former fighter has suggested he may run for the Irish presidency later this year.

“I don’t expect he’s going to be the president of Ireland. We have a long tradition of electing people of integrity and decency,” he said.

Colum Eastwood, leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, dismissed McGregor’s influence, stating, “Conor McGregor has never been elected to anything. He doesn’t represent the Irish people. In fact, we’re all pretty embarrassed by him.”

The public response to McGregor’s visit has been largely negative in Ireland, with many questioning his political aspirations.

The Irish Times even described the White House meeting as a moment that “may have thrilled McGregor’s supporters but soured the mood for many both in Ireland and among Irish Americans.”

McGregor responds to Irish leaders

McGregor, however, remained defiant, rejecting the criticism from Irish leaders. Speaking to Sky News, he accused Martin of “speaking down” to an Irishman. “Shame on him for saying that. I could throw many jabs at him — handily,” he remarked.

McGregor and Trump’s St Patrick’s Day meeting

McGregor and Trump praised each other’s work ethic during their Oval Office meeting, with the former fighter describing the US as “Ireland’s big bro.” Trump, an outspoken UFC fan, returned the admiration, calling McGregor “fantastic” and singling him out as one of his favourite Irish figures.

The meeting also featured billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, a special adviser to Trump, with whom McGregor and his family posed for photographs.

McGregor: Sexual assault allegations, political ambitions

McGregor’s high-profile White House appearance comes amid ongoing legal challenges. In November, an Irish civil court found him liable for the rape and assault of a woman in a Dublin hotel in 2018, ordering him to pay 250,000 euro (£210,000) in damages. The verdict is under appeal, with a High Court hearing scheduled this week.

The case has significantly impacted McGregor’s reputation, leading to commercial fallout, including sponsorship losses. Some Irish politicians and public figures have suggested that his recent comments are an attempt to reshape his public image and regain favour among conservative and nationalist audiences.

Additionally, McGregor faces a separate lawsuit in the United States over an alleged sexual assault in Florida during the 2023 NBA Finals.

Despite lacking political experience, McGregor has hinted at a future in politics. His comments on Ireland’s leadership are not new; in December 2023, following riots in Dublin over violent stabbings in the city, he suggested he could run for the Irish presidency. While McGregor’s name has circulated in discussions about a potential presidential bid, his recent legal troubles and divisive rhetoric make any serious candidacy unlikely.