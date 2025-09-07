Oli says 'nation first' amid social media ban protests in Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday, speaking about the government's decision to ban unregistered social media platforms, said the nation being undermined can never be tolerated, even as various groups opposed the move.

Nepal on Thursday banned social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube among others for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline.

According to the notice issued by the ministry, the social media companies were given seven days from August 28 to register.

Even when the deadline expired on Wednesday night, none of the large social media platforms including Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Alphabet (YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and LinkedIn submitted applications.

Oli, addressing party representatives on the final day of a convention by the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified MarxistLeninist), said that the party would always oppose anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation. The prime minister said the party is not against social media but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law, MyRepublica reported. The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the constitution, and disrespect national dignity, independence, and sovereignty, he said.

Referring to the recent mounting criticism, he called protesters and agitating voices puppets who only oppose for the sake of opposing. Meanwhile, Dozens of journalists demonstrated at Maitighar Mandala in the heart of Kathmandu on Sunday protesting the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms. They also demanded immediate lifting of the ban, saying the move breaches press freedom and freedom of expression of the citizens. The protesting journalists were carrying placards with slogans such as People's voice cannot be suppressed and Let's Speak during the peaceful demonstration. Separately, the Computer Association of Nepal (CAN) in a statement said that shutting down important platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube all at once can have a serious impact on education, business, communication, and the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

This move of the government also poses the risk of Nepal falling behind the world digitally, CAN president Sunaina Ghimire said, adding that sufficient discussions should be held with stakeholders to bring practical solutions. Similarly, due to the large number of users earning income by posting content on social media, there is a risk that the ban could lead to job losses and businesses collapsing, reads the statement. Meanwhile, the Gen Z group of Kathmandu, composed of people below the age of 28, are taking out protest rallies in Maitighar Mandala and various other places on Monday to protest the government's move.