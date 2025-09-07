Home / World News / Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns following party's election loss

Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns following party's election loss

Ishiba, who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month

Shigeru Ishiba
Ishiba said he would start a process to hold a party leadership vote to choose his replacement and that there was no need for Monday's decision. (Photo: PTI)
AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Sunday he will step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for a historic defeat in July's parliamentary election.

Ishiba, who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month. 

The resignation comes one day before his Liberal Democratic Party will decide whether to hold an early leadership election a virtual no-confidence motion against him if approved.

Ishiba said he would start a process to hold a party leadership vote to choose his replacement and that there was no need for Monday's decision. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JapanElections

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

