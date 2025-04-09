Trump tariff plan: US Prez to announce levy on pharma imports soon

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (IST) that the US will soon announce major tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, Reuters reported.

Trump made these remarks while speaking at an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee. He further said that these tariffs will incentivise the drug companies to move their operations to the United States. “We're gonna tariff our pharmaceuticals ... we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals," he told the gathering.

It is worth noting that this announcement comes at a time when the previously announced "discounted" reciprocal tariffs by the Trump administration will come into effect starting April 9. On April 2, Trump announced levying of 26 per tariffs on India. While announcing these tariffs, he held a chart to reveal that India levies 52 per cent tariffs on US goods. He, however, spared the pharmaceutical sector while announcing those reciprocal tariffs.

While Trump did not specify which countries are likely to be impacted by this new move, media reports suggest that India and China, the two major suppliers of generic drugs to the US, are likely to take a hit.

The president also added that once they impose these tariffs, the companies will come rushing back to the US, owing to its large market share, further noting that once these tariffs are announced, the drug companies will leave other places, including China.

Earlier, on Tuesday (IST), Trump imposed additional 50 per cent tariffs on China, after it was asked to reduce the retaliatory tariff of 34 per cent. After the new additional tariffs, China's total tariffs are at 104 per cent.

Trump's stance on pharma tariffs

Trump has long advocated for increasing domestic pharmaceutical production in the country and has also promised tariffs on several occasions to bring more capacity to the country, Bloomberg reported. His administration has indicated that it will use the powers under the so-called Section 232 to enact these levies. Previously, on March 24, the president claimed that they would announce tariffs on pharmaceutical imports at some time, however, he did not specify a timeline.

India's pharma exports to the US

According to an Economic Times report, in 2024, India's pharmaceutical exports were valued at ₹12.72 billion, making it India's largest export sector. The pharma companies in India have been playing a crucial role in the US healthcare system. Drugs from the Indian pharmaceutical companies saved the American healthcare system $219 billion in 2022 and $1.3 trillion between 2013 and 2022.