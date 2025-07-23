Trump slaps 19% tariffs on Philippines, Indonesia; US to face zero duties

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced new trade agreements with the Philippines and Indonesia, imposing a 19 per cent tariff on their exports while allowing US goods to enter duty-free. The development follows a White House meeting between Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos termed the deal a "significant achievement” for Manila and also said the Philippines will increase imports of soy and wheat products as well as medicines from the US, Bloomberg reported.

US-Philippines deficit

According to the US government data, in 2024, Washington had a trade deficit of $4.9 billion with Manila, with total trade at $23.5 billion.

Ahead of the meeting with the Trump administration, Marcos' government indicated that they were willing to offer zero tariffs on some US goods, reported the Associated Press. This marked a shift in the stance of the Marcos government, which previously said it could not offer a zero tariff to Washington, like Vietnam and Indonesia, claiming that it would hurt domestic businesses.