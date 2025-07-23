Sam Altman warns of looming AI voice fraud crisis in financial sector

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned the financial industry of a significant impending fraud crisis because of the ability of artificial intelligence tools to impersonate a person's voice to bypass security checks and move money.

Altman spoke at a Federal Reserve conference Tuesday in Washington.

A thing that terrifies me is apparently there are still some financial institutions that will accept the voiceprint as authentication, Altman said. That is a crazy thing to still be doing. AI has fully defeated that.

Voiceprinting as an identification for wealthy bank clients grew popular more than a decade ago, with customers typically asked to utter a challenge phrase into the phone to access their accounts.