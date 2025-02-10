US President Donald Trump has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" and designated February 9 as "Gulf of America Day" through an executive order.

The order, titled "Restoring Names That Honour American Greatness" (Executive Order 14172), instructs the US Secretary of the Interior to formalise the name change within 30 days.

According to a statement from the White House, the executive order defines the newly named Gulf as including the "US Continental Shelf area bounded to the northeast, north, and northwest by Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, extending to the maritime boundary with Mexico and Cuba".

Explaining his decision, Trump, in an official proclamation, stated: "I have taken this action, as outlined in the order, because the body of water formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been a vital resource for our once thriving nation and remains an enduring part of America."

READ: Can Trump legally rename the 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America'? During a flight on Air Force One from Palm Beach, Florida, to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, Trump highlighted the importance of the renaming while passing over the Gulf. "As my administration reinstates American pride in our nation's history and achievements, it is only right that we recognise this historic moment and the renaming of the Gulf of America," he said, according to Fox5 DC.

Following the order, the US Coast Guard has already begun using the name "Gulf of America," and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has 30 days to finalise the transition. The proclamation further encourages public officials and citizens to observe Gulf of America Day with "appropriate programmes, ceremonies, and activities".

Also Read

Gulf of America: Historical context

Historically, the body of water now called the Gulf of America was once known as "Mexican Bay" (Seno Mexicano) until the early 19th century. The name "Gulf of Mexico" was later introduced by Spanish explorers, referencing the country’s extensive coastline, according to historical records.

The renaming comes amid ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and Mexico. Recently, Trump threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican imports but later suspended the move after Mexico agreed to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to the border.

Gulf of America: A longstanding proposal

READ: Google Maps to rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America after Trump order Trump first suggested renaming the Gulf during his inaugural press conference as the 47th President of the United States, arguing that the new name better reflects America's historical and territorial legacy. "We will rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America — it has a great ring to it, and it encompasses a vast region," he declared at the time.

The change applies to official federal documents and maps, although it remains uncertain whether educational institutions will be required to adopt the new terminology. The White House also released a video showing Trump signing the proclamation aboard Air Force One while flying over the Gulf.

Gulf of America: 'Restoring American identity'

In his proclamation, Trump underlined the symbolic significance of the renaming. "As my administration restores American pride in our nation’s history, it is only fitting that we come together to commemorate this landmark occasion," the document states.

Trump has previously advocated for renaming other geographical sites, including Alaska’s Mount Denali, which he has suggested should revert to its earlier name, Mount McKinley, in honour of the 25th US President.

With this latest move, the administration continues its broader effort to reshape American geographical identity in alignment with Trump’s vision for the nation.