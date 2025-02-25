Donald Trump's sons invest in AI after he pledges billions to industry

US President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, have started a new company to build large scale data centres "to address the growing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure," according to a report by Forbes.

Notably, this decision came weeks after Donald Trump announced to invest $40 billion to support US-based data centers from his business partner Hussain Sajwani. Trump had also announced the loosening regulations on Artificial Intelligence.

Investment by Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump

According to the Forbes report, last week, Dominari Holdings, Inc, a publicly traded firm specialising in finance and investments, revealed that Trump Jr and Eric Trump had invested in the company and joined its advisory board. The firm highlighted their “strategic insight” into AI and data centers but did not provide specifics.

On Tuesday, Dominari Holdings launched American Data Centers Inc, a new firm focused on AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and cryptocurrency mining. Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also invested in this venture.

Notably, the Trump brothers’ investment in these companies is expected to give them potential financial benefits in an industry poised to grow significantly with government support.

Trump family expanding business beyond real estate

The Trump family is expanding its business beyond real estate, hotels, and branding deals into the world of technology. They have taken a new decision to invest in American Data Centers, a company focused on AI, cloud computing, and cryptocurrency.

According to the report, this shift by the Trump family started in December 2020 when Trump Media & Technology Group was created by Trump. In February 2022, it had also launched Truth Social, a social media platform. The company later expanded into streaming with TMTG+ and announced plans for financial products like ETFs and crypto-related investments under its fintech brand, Truth.Fi.

The Trump family is keen on investing in cryptocurrencies. For example, in September 2024, Donald Trump had introduced another crypto project, WorldLibertyFinancial, a decentralised finance company selling special digital tokens. Just days before reentering the White House, both Trump and his wife Melania launched their own meme coins.