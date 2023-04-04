Home / World News / Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea earthquake

Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea earthquake

An earthquake in a remote region of Papua New Guinea killed four people and destroyed more than 300 homes, local media reported, as disaster relief officials worked to further assess damage Tuesday.

Wellington
Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea earthquake

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake in a remote region of Papua New Guinea killed four people and destroyed more than 300 homes, local media reported, as disaster relief officials worked to further assess damage Tuesday.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in a remote region early Monday, causing deep fissures in the land near the epicenter at Chambri Lake in the northern part of the Pacific nation.

The region is marked by swamps and people tend to live subsistence lives hunting and fishing, Mathew Moihoi, the acting assistant director of the Port Moresby Geophysical Observatory, told The Associated Press. Because of the region's remoteness and patchy communications, it could take several days to figure out the extent of the damage, he said.

Citing local officials, the Papua New Guinea Post-Courier newspaper reported four people had died and at least 17 more people were injured after the quake caused damage in 23 villages around the epicenter

Moihoi said he'd heard reports of the four deaths although his agency had yet to verify that figure.

He said the quake was big enough to be felt in surrounding regions, including in the nation's highlands.

The quake struck just after 4 a.m. about 62 kilometers (38 miles) below the Earth's surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Papua New Guinea is on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia and north of Australia. It sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

A magnitude 7.6 quake that struck a remote area of Papua New Guinea in September was later found to have killed 21 people.

Topics :EarthquakeHome

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Also Read

From China in 1556 to Turkey in 2023: Most destructive earthquakes ever

7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, tremors felt in Australia

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea's Kandrian on Saturday

5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes central Greece; no damage reported

Indonesian govt promises move to clean energy, but challenges remain

Around 1 mn children above 5 years deprived of Covid vaccines in Nepal

Australia to ban TikTok on government devices amid security concerns

Untamed global warming risks soaring death toll in middle east: Report

Still assessing exactly what intel China got from spy balloon: Pentagon

LIVE news updates: Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story