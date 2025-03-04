US President Donald Trump on Monday encouraged American farmers to be prepared to sell their goods domestically in view of his upcoming tariffs on 'external products.'

Taking to Truth Social, his private social media platform, Trump wrote, "To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external products on April 2nd. Have fun!"

US trade tariffs

Ever since Trump took office on January 20, he announced a slew of tariffs on several nations, including Canada, Mexico, and China. According to Trump, the tariffs on Canada and Mexico are aimed at improving border security.

In the first week of February, Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on both Canada and Mexico. However, on February 4, he paused the tariffs for a month, stating that he had "secured new commitments from the two countries to improve border security."

However, on Monday (local time), Trump stated that there was "no room left" for both the countries and the "tariffs are all set and are going to effect" on March 4 as planned.

Products to be impacted

Trump did not mention which items would be affected by his new order or whether there would be any exceptions. However, data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that fruits, vegetables, and nuts are likely to take a hit from the upcoming external tariffs. These products account for half of agricultural exports that enter the American market.

Mexico is a major supplier of fresh produce, with the US importing $8.3 billion worth of fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers in 2024, according to a CNN report. Fresh fruit imports totaled $9 billion, with avocados alone accounting for $3.1 billion. Additionally, Mexican beer exports to the US were valued at $5.9 billion, while tequila and other distilled spirits contributed another $5 billion.

From Canada, key agricultural imports include dairy products such as milk, cheese, and butter, as well as meat products like beef and pork. The US also imports grains and oilseeds, including wheat, barley, and canola oil. A 25 per cent tariff on these goods would likely lead to increased grocery prices as retailers pass on the higher costs to consumers.

