Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China targets US agri, food products in response to Trump tariff threats

China targets US agri, food products in response to Trump tariff threats

Trade tensions escalate amid US Tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, which are set to take effect on March 4

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

China US trade war looms amid Trump tariff threats | File Photo

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China is preparing strong countermeasures in response to the United States' plan to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, citing fentanyl-related concerns. According to a report by the Global Times, these measures could include both tariff and non-tariff actions, with US agricultural and food products likely to be targeted.
 
"If the US insists on imposing unilateral tariffs and formally announces relevant measures, China will definitely implement strong and effective countermeasures," the Global Times quotes an anonymous source familiar with the matter.
 

US tariff to take effect from March 4

The US tariff plan, announced by President Donald Trump, is set to take effect on March 4. Trump's plan includes increased tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, with China’s levy doubling from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.
 
 

China condemns fentanyl-linked tariff justification

Multiple Chinese ministries swiftly opposed the move. The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) criticised the US justification, stating that China is one of the strictest nations in the world when it comes to drug control and international cooperation. The official warned that targeting other nations would not address US' internal drug issues but would instead harm businesses and consumers in the US while disrupting global supply chains.
 
MOFCOM urged the US to avoid repeating past mistakes and to resolve disputes through fair negotiations, warning that if Washington moves ahead with the tariffs, "China will take all necessary countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."

Also Read

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State accuses China of flooding state with Fentanyl

oil

China's trade tariffs could direct US crude exports lower in 2025

TikTok

Tiktok China owner appears to be slow-rolling negotiations for sale: Report

US China, US China flag

US Postal Service to resume China parcel deliveries amid tariff changes

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods

US lawmakers introduce bill to repeal China's preferential trade status

 
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian also denounced the proposed tariffs, accusing the US of using fentanyl as a tool to pressure, coerce, and threaten China. Jian warned that such tactics would backfire and undermine bilateral cooperation on drug control.
 
The Chinese Embassy in the US added that the tariff increase violates World Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations, calling it an act of "unilateralism and trade protectionism." The embassy also stressed that the US should focus on "reducing domestic drug demand and strengthening law enforcement" rather than blaming external factors.
 

Economic impact of Trump's tariff war

Trump’s proposed tariffs would be among the most extensive of his administration, affecting approximately $1.5 trillion in annual imports, an earlier report by Bloomberg stated.
 
Canada and Mexico, the US' largest trading partners, would see a 25 per cent tariff on all imports except Canadian energy, which would be taxed at 10 per cent.
 
Trump has framed the tariffs as a means to pressure neighbouring countries into tightening border security and controlling drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl.
 
While the tariff measures could be postponed -- the Canada and Mexico levies have already faced delays -- any respite may be temporary.
 
However, the economic consequences for the US could be severe. Analysts warn that the tariffs may reignite inflation, disrupt North American supply chains, and prompt legal challenges under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal Trump himself renegotiated during his first term.
 
The US economy, already showing signs of strain. Stock markets and cryptocurrencies have dipped, consumer confidence has declined, and inflation remains persistent. A fresh round of trade tensions could trigger a wider market sell-off.
 

Retaliation from Canada and China

Canada has announced plans to impose immediate retaliatory tariffs on C$30 billion ($20.75 billion) worth of US goods, with an additional C$125 billion ($86.4 billion) in tariffs expected within weeks.
 
China has signalled that it will not hesitate to respond. While details of Beijing’s retaliation remain under discussion, experts predict that US agricultural and food exports will likely face higher tariffs and regulatory hurdles.
 
Mexico has not announced any countermeasures. 

More From This Section

International Criminal Court, ICC

ICC is flawed but worth fighting for in a world turning away from justice

US President Donald Trump

Trump's next first speech to Congress will differ sharply from his last one

Tiktok

UK investigates TikTok, Reddit over children's personal data practices

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Preserving records of atrocities committed by Hasina regime crucial: Yunus

Seven & i

Japan's Seven & i finalising plan for president Isaka to step down

Topics : China US trade Trade war Trump trade war US China trade war Trump's trade war BS Web Reports China United States Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon