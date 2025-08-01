Home / World News / Trump ended conflicts including India-Pak, deserves Nobel Peace Prize: WH

Trump ended conflicts including India-Pak, deserves Nobel Peace Prize: WH

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office

Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said, claiming that the US President ended several conflicts around the world including the one between India and Pakistan.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim on several occasions that he helped settle the tensions between the two countries.

At a White House press briefing on Thursday, Leavitt said that Trump has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia. 

She said that the president has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office.

"It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, she said.

Trump has repeated his claim nearly thirty times that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan and that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a lot of trade with them if they stopped the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament this week that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting that the halting of the military action was also not linked to trade as claimed by Trump.

Intervening in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Modi and Trump did not have any phone calls between April 22, when the Pahalgam terror attack took place, and June 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China factory activity shrinks in July, S&P index dips below 50 mark

Trump pushes Harvard for steep deal, $500 mn just a starting point

Asia factory outlook at pandemic low amid Trump's sweeping tariff rollout

Trump issues order imposing tariffs on 69 nations, India gets 25% hit

Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 13, injures more than 130

Topics :Donald TrumpWhite Housenobel peace prize

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story