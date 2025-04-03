Watch: Trump mesmerised by the word 'groceries' in 'Liberation Day' speech

In a speech meant to outline sweeping new tariffs, US President Donald Trump took an unexpected detour—marvelling at the word "groceries" before launching into a tough stance on trade.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden during his “Liberation Day” address, Trump paused to reflect on a term many take for granted.

“Likewise, an old-fashioned term that we use: groceries. I used them in the campaign. It’s such an old-fashioned term but a beautiful term: groceries. So, it’s a bag with a lot of different things in it,” he said.

He then linked it to rising consumer prices, a topic he claimed was central to his political messaging.

“Groceries went through the roof, and I campaigned on that,” Trump said. “I talked about the word ‘groceries’ for a lot of time."

Trump's new tariffs: Key announcements

But Trump’s admiration for everyday language wasn’t the only headline. He announced steep reciprocal tariffs , claiming they would protect the American economy.

Holding up a chart of planned tax rates, he outlined new import duties on major US trading partners:

- 34 per cent on imports from China

- 20 per cent on imports from the European Union

- 25 per cent on South Korean goods

- 24 per cent on imports from Japan

- 32 per cent on imports from Taiwan

He also claimed that prices for groceries, eggs, and gas had fallen since his return to the presidency.

‘Looted and pillaged’: Trump’s strong words on trade

As the speech escalated, Trump struck a combative tone, blaming foreign nations for taking advantage of the US.

“Our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, plundered,” he said, vowing to rebuild American economic strength through tariffs.