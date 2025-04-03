Watch: Trump mesmerised by the word 'groceries' in 'Liberation Day' speech

In a speech meant to outline sweeping new tariffs, US President Donald Trump took an unexpected detour—marvelling at the word "groceries" before launching into a tough stance on trade.
Speaking from the White House Rose Garden during his “Liberation Day” address, Trump paused to reflect on a term many take for granted.
“Likewise, an old-fashioned term that we use: groceries. I used them in the campaign. It’s such an old-fashioned term but a beautiful term: groceries. So, it’s a bag with a lot of different things in it,” he said.
He then linked it to rising consumer prices, a topic he claimed was central to his political messaging.
“Groceries went through the roof, and I campaigned on that,” Trump said. “I talked about the word ‘groceries’ for a lot of time."