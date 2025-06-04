Trump calls Xi 'very tough' after accusing China of breaching trade pact

US President Donald Trump escalated tensions with China on Wednesday, calling his counterpart Xi Jinping "very tough" and “extremely hard to make a deal with” amid growing friction over a recent trade agreement. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “I like President Xi of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH (sic).” The comments follow his accusation last week that China had breached a May agreement intended to ease bilateral trade restrictions, particularly concerning critical minerals.

US slams China over stalled mineral shipments

The criticism comes after US and Chinese negotiators met in Geneva in May and agreed to reduce tariffs and suspend non-tariff retaliatory measures. However, US officials now allege that China has failed to uphold its commitments, especially in resuming exports of critical minerals such as rare earths, which are vital to technology and defence sectors.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on CNBC that Beijing was "slow-rolling their compliance" and that the flow of key materials had not returned to expected levels. ALSO READ | China cracks down on illegal mining amid escalating US trade tensions Trump was more direct in an earlier post, declaring that China had “TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US,” and added, “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY! (sic)” Trade deal under legal scrutiny Adding to the controversy, a US trade court recently ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority by invoking emergency powers to impose broad tariffs. However, a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated those tariffs while the government’s appeal is considered.

Chinese student visas under threat Amid growing distrust, the Trump administration is also reportedly moving to revoke the visas of Chinese students, particularly those with ties to the Communist Party. The move marks another escalation in a strained diplomatic relationship. US retailers have raised alarms over potential supply shortages due to reduced Chinese imports, and financial markets have shown signs of nervousness. Leaders may hold direct talks White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump is expected to speak with Xi this week in an attempt to resolve the escalating standoff. However, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry stated he had "no information to offer" about any planned call between the two leaders.