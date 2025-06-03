Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump, Xi Jinping likely to hold talks this week, says White House

Trump, Xi Jinping likely to hold talks this week, says White House

The anticipated conversation follows months of faltering trade negotiations and mutual tariff cuts, raising hopes of a breakthrough in the prolonged US-China trade war

Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently claimed the trade talks with China are a

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to hold talks this week, said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (local time).
 
Leavitt's remarks come a day after White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett noted that there was an expectation for Trump and Xi to hold talks this week, ABC News reported. "President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That's our expectation," he said.
 
"I can confirm that the two leaders will likely talk this week," Leavitt told reporters. "And as always, when foreign leaders call, we will provide a readout of those calls."
 
 

US-China trade war

 
In May, US and Chinese officials met in Geneva to negotiate high tariffs imposed by both sides. The two nations agreed to mutual reductions and to slashing their tariff rates. However, talks have stalled since then.
 
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently claimed the trade talks with China are a "bit stalled" and that talks between Trump and Xi Jinping can bring the deal to the finish line.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350pts in volatile trade; Adani stocks fall, YES Bank dips 8%

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

China accuses US of violating trade truce over chip curbs, vows retaliation

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Sensex dips 800 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as latest tariff hikes jolt markets

china Flag, China

China's factory activity contracts in May amid trade tensions, PMI at 49.5

Donald Trump, US President

Will stop being 'nice', says Trump as China violates trade agreement

 
Trump recently accused China of violating the trade agreement. Taking to his private social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr NICE GUY!”
 
Rejecting Trump's allegations, China accused the US of provoking "new economic and trade frictions".
 
After the US imposed 54 per cent sweeping tariffs on China in April, Beijing retaliated with its own set of tariffs on US-made goods, resulting in a trade war between the two. Before the 90-day truce talks in Geneva, the US imposed a 145 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, whereas China imposed a 125 per cent tariff on US goods.
 
Following the trade truce, both the US and China slashed their tariff rates significantly. While the US currently has a 30 per cent tariff rate on China, the latter has reduced its rate to 10 per cent. 

More From This Section

US flag, USA

Texas set to join GOP states tightening grip on university curriculum

Donald Trump

Trump appears to undercut US proposal to Iran, says no uranium enrichment

Donald Trump, Trump

US pushes countries for best offers by June 4 as tariff deadline looms

china, china flag, Politburo

China's factory activity contracts in May as US tariffs take a toll

Disney Disney world

Disney lays off hundreds across film, TV divisions amid industry woes

Topics : Donald Trump US China trade war Xi Jinping BS Web Reports Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon