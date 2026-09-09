Dow weighs exit from $20 billion partnership with Aramco: Report

Dow is considering exiting its $20 billion chemicals ??partnership with Saudi Aramco , Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar ‌with the matter.

Shares ​of Dow ​were up nearly 5% in ​premarket trading.

The joint venture, Sadara Chemical Co, operates a complex in the Saudi city of Jubail ​with annual production capacity ‌of over 3 million metric tons of ​chemicals and plastics.

The chemicals maker holds a minority stake in the venture, and ‌Aramco could ​potentially use ‌the opportunity to acquire Dow's stake ‌and ??increase its ownership, the report ​added.

Other strategic or financial investors could also bid for Dow's ​holding, the report said, adding that no final ‌decisions have been made.