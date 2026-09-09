France-based FPIs' assets under custody jump nearly 10% in August

Assets under custody (AUC) of France-based Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) rose 9.9 per cent month-on-month to ₹1,81,281 crore in August, according to National Securities Depository (NSDL) data.

The increase of ₹16,303 crore was the sharpest single-month addition this year, taking cumulative net additions from April to August 2026 to ₹26,018 crore.

The rally was driven almost entirely by equities. Direct FPI equity holdings of France-based FPIs surged ₹16,236 crore, or 10.7 per cent, to ₹1,67,457 crore in August, after a dip of ₹2,886 crore in July. Equity accounted for over 92 per cent of total France-based FPI AUC.

France is among the top 10 countries in terms of FPI AUC, with over 70 FPIs registered from the country.