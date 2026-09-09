Singapore PM gets 64% pay hike: How does his salary compare globally?

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to receive a 64 per cent increase in his annual salary, taking his pay to S$3.6 million (US$2.8 million) from S$2.2 million, effective October 15, Reuters reported.

The increase will add about S$1.4 million to Wong’s annual remuneration package. He has said he will donate the additional amount to charity over the next five years.

The salary revision will also affect other political office holders. The annual remuneration of a junior minister, currently about S$1.1 million, can eventually rise to as much as S$1.8 million, depending on performance and responsibilities. However, political office holders will not receive the full increase immediately. Their pay will initially rise by up to 9 per cent in a one-off adjustment, followed by further adjustments linked to performance.

The pay hike has sparked fresh criticism online, particularly amid concerns over the cost of living and job prospects in Singapore. How does Wong’s salary compare with other world leaders? Wong’s new remuneration is substantially higher than that of other major global leaders. According to Reuters, the Hong Kong chief executive is paid about $719,000 a year, making him the second-highest-paid political head of government in the world. The Swiss president follows, with annual remuneration of about $606,000. US President Donald Trump receives a statutory salary of $400,000 a year. In addition to his cash remuneration, the US president receives official benefits, including accommodation at the White House and official travel. The UK prime minister, meanwhile, earns about $230,000 a year.

At $2.8 million, Wong’s new annual remuneration will therefore be nearly four times that of the Hong Kong chief executive and about seven times that of the UK prime minister. Singapore has defended its high political salaries as a way to attract talent to public service and reduce incentives for corruption. The approach remains contentious in Singapore, where the median monthly wage was S$5,775 in 2025. The debate over how much political leaders should earn, however, extends well beyond Singapore. The disparity becomes more striking when political salaries are compared with the incomes of people living in these countries and regions. The comparison offers a broader perspective on how much political leaders earn compared with the people they govern.

In the US, annual per capita personal income stood at $76,328 in 2025, according to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). In Hong Kong, the median monthly wage of employees was HK$21,200, or about $2,718, in 2025, according to official data. In Switzerland, annual household income per capita is estimated at $66,870, while the corresponding figure for the UK is approximately $37,446. These figures are based on different official income measures, including personal income, median employee wages and household income. They nevertheless provide an indication of the disparity between political leaders' remuneration and residents' income levels. How is the Indian Prime Minister’s salary determined? In India, the Prime Minister’s remuneration is determined through a constitutional and statutory framework.

Article 75(6) of the Constitution gives Parliament the power to determine the salaries and allowances of the Prime Minister and other ministers. The relevant legislation is the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952, which has been amended from time to time. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also states that the Prime Minister’s salary and allowances are provided under the Act. The Prime Minister receives the salary and allowances payable to a Member of Parliament, along with an additional sumptuary allowance. The Prime Minister’s monthly remuneration is commonly reported at around ₹1.6 lakh. The salary is separate from the official facilities and benefits associated with the office. These include an official residence, security, official transport and support staff. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is responsible for the Prime Minister’s security. The Prime Minister also uses specially designated government aircraft for official travel.