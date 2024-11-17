Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Dr Reddy's, FDC recall generic medications in US over manufacturing issues

Dr Reddy's, FDC recall generic medications in US over manufacturing issues

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector
The company initiated the Class II recall on October 29, 2024. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and FDC Ltd are recalling generic medications in the US market due to manufacturing issues, according to the US health regulator.

As per the latest Enforcement Report by Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the US-based subsidiary of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling multiple strengths of Morphine Sulfate extended-release tablets in the US.

The medication is used to relieve severe and persistent pain.

As per the USFDA, Princeton-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc is recalling 2,040 bottles of 15 mg Morphine Sulfate extended-release tablets due to "Failed Impurities/Degradation Specification".

The drugmaker is also recalling another 532 100-count bottles of the medication in 30 mg strength for the same reason, USFDA stated.

Dr Reddy's initiated the Class II nationwide recall on October 22 this year.

More From This Section

COP29: Talks in Baku make progress on climate funding as deadline nears

US health officials report 1st case of new mpox variant in traveller

Two flares fired at Netanyahu's residence; Israeli leaders condemn attack

US Hindus celebrate Trump's win with 'Bharat and America Sabse Acche Dost'

Trump insists on Matt Gaetz as attorney general despite senate opposition

USFDA said Mumbai-headquartred FDC Ltd is recalling 1,55,232 bottles of Timolol Maleate ophthalmic solution in the US market.

The company is recalling the affected lot due to "Defective Container: Unable to get the solution out of the bottle as the spike of the cap was lodged in the nozzle of the product bottle", the US health regulator stated.

The company initiated the Class II recall on October 29, 2024.

Timolol Maleate ophthalmic solution is used to treat high pressure inside the eye due to glaucoma.

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

India is the largest supplier of generic medicines with around 20 per cent share in the global supply by manufacturing 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.

The products manufactured in the country are shipped to over 200 countries around the globe, with Japan, Australia, West Europe, and the US as the main destinations.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dr Reddy's clocks highest-ever revenue in Q2; net profit down 9.5%

Q2 results today: Titan, Mazagon, and Dr Reddy's among 63 to post earnings

Stocks To Watch: SBI, Mankind, Adani Enterprises, Dr. Reddy's, Zydus Life

Dr Reddy's ties up with Gilead to manufacture, commercialise HIV drug

Dr Reddy's Laboratories completes acquisition of Haleon's NRT portfolio

Topics :Dr ReddysUS FDApharmaceutical firms

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story