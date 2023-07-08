Dutch PM announces resignation after govt disagreement on migration policy

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced his resignation because of a dispute in his ruling coalition about how to rein in migration.

The decision by the Netherlands' longest-serving premier means the country will face a general election later this year for the 150-seat lower house of Parliament.

"It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy," Rutte told reporters in The Hague on Friday.

"And today, unfortunately, we have to draw the conclusion that those differences are irreconcilable. That is why I will immediately ... offer the resignation of the entire Cabinet to the king in writing.