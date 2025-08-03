Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet; third tremor in five days

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tibet on Sunday, statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 03/08/2025 09:17:04 IST, Lat: 29.76 N, Long: 92.55 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on July 30, two earthquakes struck Tibet.

One being of 4.0, and the other being 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 30/07/2025 11:31:02 IST, Lat: 28.32 N, Long: 87.65 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 30/07/2025 06:58:42 IST, Lat: 28.36 N, Long: 87.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet." Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions. Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active due to tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks.