Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet; third tremor in five days

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Tibet; third tremor in five days

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tibet on Sunday | AI generated image
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tibet on Sunday, statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 03/08/2025 09:17:04 IST, Lat: 29.76 N, Long: 92.55 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on July 30, two earthquakes struck Tibet.

One being of 4.0, and the other being 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 30/07/2025 11:31:02 IST, Lat: 28.32 N, Long: 87.65 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 30/07/2025 06:58:42 IST, Lat: 28.36 N, Long: 87.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active due to tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks.

Meanwhile, downpour in Tibet early on Wednesday morning triggered flood in rivers flowing in Nepal, prompting authorities to issue warning in three districts.

The district of Rasuwa, adjoining the Tibetan side which was hit by a flash flood on July 8 had claimed seven lives with over a dozen still missing, after Lhende River swept infrastructure near Nepal-China border.

Heavy rainfall in Tibet earlier this morning has triggered flooding in the Trishuli River, raising water levels in areas around Uttar Gaya in Rasuwa and the Trishuli 3B Hub in Kispang. Authorities have issued warnings as water flow continues to rise in the Rasuwagadhi area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Codelco finds human remains, setback for Chile mine rescue efforts

BoE likely to announce rate cuts despite inflation spike, slowing growth

Hamas denies disarmament claim, calls US envoy's Gaza visit a 'staged show'

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

Canadian wildfire smoke chokes Midwest, sparks air quality concerns

Topics :earthquakesEarthquakeTibet

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story