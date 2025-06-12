Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pak's Peshawar, no casualties reported

Residents of Peshawar were jolted by a mild earthquake on Wednesday, with tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, Geo News reported, citing the Seismological Centre.

According to Geo News, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountain range, at a depth of 211 kilometres.

No immediate damage or casualties were reported following the tremors.

This latest quake comes nearly a month after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, and North Waziristan. That quake also had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 230 kilometres, with coordinates recorded at latitude 36.63 N and longitude 71.13 E, Geo News reported.