Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pak's Peshawar, no casualties reported

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pak's Peshawar, no casualties reported

Pakistan is prone to seismic activity as it lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates

Earthquake
Earlier in April, two more earthquakes had hit various regions across Pakistan (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Residents of Peshawar were jolted by a mild earthquake on Wednesday, with tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, Geo News reported, citing the Seismological Centre.

According to Geo News, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountain range, at a depth of 211 kilometres.

No immediate damage or casualties were reported following the tremors.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude rattles Taiwan; no loss of life reported

This latest quake comes nearly a month after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, and North Waziristan. That quake also had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 230 kilometres, with coordinates recorded at latitude 36.63 N and longitude 71.13 E, Geo News reported.

Earlier in April, two more earthquakes had hit various regions across Pakistan.

Pakistan is prone to seismic activity as it lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The Indian plate's northward push into the Eurasian plate causes frequent tremors in the region.

Meanwhile, Geo News highlighted that the port city of Karachi has experienced nearly 30 mild quakes in recent days.

Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider explained that the Landhi Fault Line had become active after decades and is currently undergoing a normalisation phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russian court gives Navalny ally 18-yr sentence in absentia amid crackdown

South Korea halts propaganda broadcasts along border to ease tensions

Israeli forces recover bodies of two hostages after 613 days in captivity

US exempts Afghan SIV holders from travel ban, reaffirms visa support

Colombia prez bypasses lawmakers, issues decree for vote on labour reform

Topics :earthquakesEarthquakePakistan

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story