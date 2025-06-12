Home / World News / Colombia prez bypasses lawmakers, issues decree for vote on labour reform

Colombia prez bypasses lawmakers, issues decree for vote on labour reform

Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has accused Congress of working against the interest of workers and has asked them to demonstrate across the country

Gustavo Petro, Colombia President
Colombia President Gustavo Petro attends a group photo session | REUTERS
AP Bogota (Colombia)
Jun 12 2025
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday bypassed legislative opposition and signed a decree summoning voters to the polls in August to decide changes to the country's labour laws, including whether work days should be limited to eight hours.

The decree fulfilled Petro's threat to Congress to put his labour system overhaul before voters should senators not approve the 12-question referendum themselves. He issued the measure in a tense political climate following the Saturday shooting of opposition senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay during a public event.

The referendum has become the crux of long-running tensions between the executive and legislative branches.

After Congress rejected Petro's labour reform twice, most recently in March, he sent lawmakers a 12-question referendum proposal on May 1 as Colombian law requires that the Senate rule on the advisability of referendums. The legislative body two weeks later voted 49-47 against the measure, prompting Petro to accuse lawmakers of fraud.

Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has accused Congress of working against the interest of workers and has asked them to demonstrate across the country.

The referendum's questions include whether workers should receive double pay if they work during holidays; whether daytime workdays should end at 6 pm; and whether open-ended contracts should be offered to workers to prioritise job stability.

The disagreements between Petro and Congress date back to the start of his term in 2022, but they have heightened as he seeks to consolidate his legacy ahead of next year's legislative and presidential elections.

Uribe remained in critical condition on Wednesday following his shooting in broad daylight Saturday during a political rally in the capital, Bogota. Authorities investigating the motive have not ruled out the possibility that it was a targeted attack on the opposition. They are also considering whether it was an attempt to destabilise the current government, or retaliation by illegal armed groups.

In anticipation of court challenges, Petro on Wednesday said his government will send the decree to Colombia's Constitutional Court for review. At the same time, the Council of State is considering a lawsuit seeking to annul the Senate's vote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jun 12 2025

