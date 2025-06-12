Colombia prez bypasses lawmakers, issues decree for vote on labour reform

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday bypassed legislative opposition and signed a decree summoning voters to the polls in August to decide changes to the country's labour laws, including whether work days should be limited to eight hours.

The decree fulfilled Petro's threat to Congress to put his labour system overhaul before voters should senators not approve the 12-question referendum themselves. He issued the measure in a tense political climate following the Saturday shooting of opposition senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay during a public event.

The referendum has become the crux of long-running tensions between the executive and legislative branches.

ALSO READ: At least 4 dead in wave of explosions outside police stations in Colombia After Congress rejected Petro's labour reform twice, most recently in March, he sent lawmakers a 12-question referendum proposal on May 1 as Colombian law requires that the Senate rule on the advisability of referendums. The legislative body two weeks later voted 49-47 against the measure, prompting Petro to accuse lawmakers of fraud. Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has accused Congress of working against the interest of workers and has asked them to demonstrate across the country. The referendum's questions include whether workers should receive double pay if they work during holidays; whether daytime workdays should end at 6 pm; and whether open-ended contracts should be offered to workers to prioritise job stability.