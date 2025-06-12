Home / World News / US exempts Afghan SIV holders from travel ban, reaffirms visa support

US exempts Afghan SIV holders from travel ban, reaffirms visa support

The exemption has brought relief to thousands of Afghans awaiting relocation under the programme

US flag, US, united states
The travel ban, introduced via executive order by President Trump, had targeted citizens from 12 countries. Photo: pexels
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Afghan nationals holding Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) are exempt from the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump, ensuring continued visa processing and resettlement support, Khaama Press reported citing a US State Department confirmation on Tuesday.

State Department spokesperson Timmy Bruce, addressing a press briefing on June 10, said that consular processing of Afghan SIV applications is proceeding uninterrupted at all US embassies and consulates around the world, according to Khaama Press.

The exemption has brought relief to thousands of Afghans awaiting relocation under the programme. 

ALSO READ: Trump's new travel ban takes effect amid immigration enforcement tensions

When asked about the rise in ISIS activity under Taliban rule, Bruce declined to comment, saying there were no specific updates.

This comes days after the Taliban claimed it killed two alleged ISIS fighters in Kabul, asserting control over internal security threats.

The travel ban, introduced via executive order by President Trump, had targeted citizens from 12 countries, including Afghanistan.

However, the exemption for Afghan SIV holders signals Washington's ongoing support for individuals who assisted US missions during its two-decade presence in the country, Khaama Press reported.

The Afghan SIV program was created to protect local allies--including interpreters, embassy staff, and military contractors--facing threats following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Human rights organizations have welcomed the clarification, calling it a vital step to uphold international responsibility.

With continued instability and rising threats from extremist groups, experts stress the need to keep strong resettlement pathways open for vulnerable Afghans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :US VisasUS visaUS travel ban

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

