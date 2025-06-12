Home / World News / Israeli forces recover bodies of two hostages after 613 days in captivity

Israeli forces recover bodies of two hostages after 613 days in captivity

One of the hostages was killed while defending his family during the Hamas-led abduction of Nir Oz residents on October 7. The identity of the second hostage has not been disclosed

Hostages
At present, Gaza-based terror groups are believed to be holding 53 hostages, including 31 confirmed deceased and 20 thought to be alive | Photo: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
The bodies of two Israeli hostages, held in captivity for 613 days following their abduction during the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led terror assault, were recovered on June 11 in a joint Israeli military and intelligence operation in the southern Gaza Strip.
 
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the remains of Yair Yaakov, 59, and another hostage, whose identity was not revealed, were retrieved from Khan Younis. The recovery was executed by the army’s 36th Division, aided by precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, and Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet.
Yaakov was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz and shot dead while attempting to shut the safe room door to protect his family. His sons, Or and Yagil, and partner Meirav Tal were also abducted but were released in a hostage deal in November 2023.
 
The second recovered hostage was also abducted from Nir Oz and later killed. His family was notified following the identification of his body at the Abu Kabir National Institute of Forensic Medicine.
 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences, stating: “Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dearest loved ones. We will not rest until we return all our hostages home, the living and the dead.” 

Grief and hope in Nir Oz

Nir Oz was among the hardest-hit communities during the October 7 attacks, in which 47 residents were killed and 76 others abducted to Gaza. While several have since returned, four are currently presumed alive, and the bodies of five residents remain in Gaza.
 
In a heartfelt social media post, Yair’s son Yagil thanked Israeli forces for bringing back his father’s remains and voiced hope for a resolution that “doesn’t endanger soldiers”. 

Israel mulls flexible truce deal

Israel has formulated a response to the latest hostage-ceasefire proposal from Hamas, offering some flexibility in hostage release timelines and ceasefire duration, according to a Channel 12 News report. However, it still maintains its position of not ending the war entirely.
 
The latest US-mediated proposal reportedly includes a 60-day truce, partial Israeli withdrawal, and increased humanitarian aid, in return for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies. Hamas, however, demanded guarantees that would restrict Israel from resuming hostilities if permanent ceasefire talks fail to conclude by the truce’s end.

Some freed, many still captive

At present, Gaza-based terror groups are believed to be holding 53 hostages, including 31 confirmed deceased and 20 thought to be alive, with two others in critical condition. Since the war began, eight hostages have been rescued alive, while 46 bodies have been recovered—three of whom were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces as they attempted to escape.
 
Hamas has so far released 168 hostages, including civilians and foreign nationals, in various deals since October. In return, Israel freed approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.
 
Among those still held is the body of Lt Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed in 2014, whose remains are also counted among the 53 hostages currently in Gaza.

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineHostagesGazaGaza conflictBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

