ECB's Christine Lagarde urges global cooperation to protect world order

By Mark Schroers and Alexander Weber

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated calls for global partnership to salvage an international order that not only benefits the strongest.

“Despite the erosion of trust, the incentives for countries to cooperate remain strong,” Lagarde said in an speech in New York. “In a world this interconnected, no country can afford to turn its back on cooperation.”

Lagarde also defended a system that was built “by the powerful and the powerless alike” after last century’s wars, while stressing it may need reforms, citing the World Trade Organisation.

“We face a choice,” she said. “We can accept the drift toward a balance of power among rivals – a model that history tells us is stable only until it is not. Or we can take the harder route: reform so that the international order regains the trust of those who have lost faith in it.”