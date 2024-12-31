From UK to US and India: World politics took a Left-Right-Left turn in 2024

In 2024, elections across more than 80 countries brought surprising twists and turns in global politics. From dramatic victories to shocking defeats, some nations embraced change while others held tight to the status quo. Moreover, world elections saw an ideological shift in the public mandate—from Left to Right and Right to Left.

Here are the five elections which made global headlines this year:

India

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in the Lok Sabha elections, though with a reduced mandate. This marked a sobering moment for the BJP, as voters rejected its dominance in several key states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, where opposition bloc INDIA proved formidable.

The BJP’s reduced majority reflected public dissatisfaction with economic disparities and rising unemployment, despite its emphasis on national security and development. The result was also a morale boost for the Congress, which managed to have the Leader of Opposition post in Lok Sabha after dismal performances in the last two elections.

The United States

Donald Trump’s return to the White House marked a dramatic rightward turn in US politics. His victory over Democrat Kamala Harris came despite his legal controversies and conviction on multiple charges, a development that underscored deep polarisation within the country.

Trump’s campaign capitalised on economic discontent and concerns over immigration, resonating with key swing states. However, his win has sparked debates over the resilience of US democracy and its impact on global alliances, particularly with Nato and relations with China.

The United Kingdom

A Labour Party landslide ended 14 years of Conservative rule in the UK. Keir Starmer’s victory, while significant, was more a rejection of Tory failures—including economic stagnation and political scandals—than a ringing endorsement of Labour.

Starmer’s campaign promised economic renewal and stronger public services, but he inherits a divided nation and faces the challenge of delivering on high expectations. Political commentators note that Labour’s majority reflects a demand for stability after years of political turbulence.

Sri Lanka

A leftist wave swept Anura Kumara Dissanayake to the presidency, signaling a rejection of the political elite blamed for Sri Lanka’s economic collapse. The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) now leads a government with promises of radical reforms aimed at addressing corruption, wealth inequality, and economic mismanagement.

Dissanayake’s presidency is seen as a historic shift, with voters backing his agenda for transparency and structural change. However, experts warn that implementing such reforms will face significant resistance from entrenched interests.

Mexico

In a historic moment, Claudia Sheinbaum became Mexico’s first female and Jewish president. Her leftist agenda continues her predecessor’s social programs, focusing on reducing poverty and improving education.

However, Sheinbaum faces the dual challenges of combating rising violence and addressing migration pressures at the US-Mexico border. Her presidency represents both continuity and change, with observers noting her commitment to progressive policies while navigating complex domestic and international dynamics.