Home / World News / Eli Lilly to raise UK price of weight-loss drug Mounjaro by 170%

Eli Lilly to raise UK price of weight-loss drug Mounjaro by 170%

The new price, which also applies to Lilly's type 2 diabetes medicine that has the same name, is effective from September

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro
Lilly said it was working with private UK healthcare providers, such as online pharmacies, who can set their own prices, to ensure continued access to the medicines. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Reuters SEATTLE
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eli Lilly will raise the UK list price of its weight-loss treatment Mounjaro by up to 170%, it said on Thursday, amid a White House push to get drugmakers to raise medicine prices in Europe to allow for price cuts in the United States.
 
The new price, which also applies to Lilly's type 2 diabetes medicine that has the same name, is effective from September.
The price for a month's supply of the highest dose of the medicine will increase from £122 to £330, Lilly said. 
The higher price will affect those who pay for Mounjaro privately, but will not affect those prescribed the medicine through the British public healthcare system, which has a separate deal, a Lilly spokesperson said. 
The U.S. drugmaker said that when it launched Mounjaro in Britain it agreed to a list price "significantly below" that in its three other European markets to prevent delays in availability through Britain's National Health Service (NHS). 
"We are now aligning the list price more consistently," Lilly said. 
The move reflects how the pharmaceutical industry is navigating policy changes in the United States, by far its most lucrative market, where President Donald Trump is pushing for lower domestic prices and encouraging price hikes overseas. 
Last week Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks told an investor call that parity between U.S. and European drug pricing was desirable in the long run, though he warned that European governments "are not signing up to pay more for drugs". 
The U.S. pays more for prescription drugs than any other country, often nearly three times as much as other developed nations. Trump says he wants to narrow this gap to stop Americans from being "ripped off." 
Reuters reported last week that the Trump administration has been talking to drugmakers about ways to level the playing field for medicine prices. 
A list price is set by the drug manufacturer before any rebates or discounts. 
Lilly said it was working with private UK healthcare providers, such as online pharmacies, who can set their own prices, to ensure continued access to the medicines. 
Lilly launched Mounjaro in the UK in February last year, while rival Novo Nordisk's Wegovy treatment has been available in the country since September 2023.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin seeks arms control treaty as next stage after Trump summit

UK growth slows in second quarter but comes in higher than expected

Gaza boycotts batter American fast-food chains in Malaysia, Indonesia

Trump turns ally investments into $10 trillion US 'sovereign wealth fund'

Multiple law enforcement officers shot in Virginia's Pittsylvania County

Topics :Eli Lillyweight lossPharma industry

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story