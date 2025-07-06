Elon Musk announces new 'America Party', but can he be US president?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political outfit—the America Party—with a mission to challenge what he described as a 'one-party system' in the United States. The move, declared on his platform X on July 6, follows a very public split with former ally and US President Donald Trump

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk posted on X. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”

The announcement has fuelled speculation over Musk’s political ambitions, with many pondering whether he intends to contest the 2028 US presidential election. But the question remains - can he?

Elon Musk hints at electoral push Responding to a user on X who asked whether he would run in the midterms or in 2028, Musk replied, “Next year.” While the comment triggered fresh discussion about a possible electoral foray, Musk remains constitutionally barred from seeking the presidency. As per Article II, Section 1 of the US Constitution, only natural-born citizens of the US are eligible for the presidency. Musk, born in South Africa, acknowledged this limitation in 2024, stating, “I cannot be president because of my African birth.” Despite these constraints, Musk’s political rhetoric and public polling suggest he is keen on influencing the American political landscape from outside the traditional Democratic and Republican structures.

Poll-driven launch for party Musk’s decision to float a new party was preceded by a poll posted on July 4 on X, asking users if they wanted “independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system.” Over 1.2 million users responded, with a 2-to-1 majority in favour. “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” Musk posted on X following the poll. He also shared a meme of a two-headed snake captioned “End the Uniparty”, suggesting bipartisan collusion between Republicans and Democrats in misgovernance. No formal registration yet As of now, there is no formal record of the America Party’s registration with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), according to recent filings cited by CNN. Musk has also not revealed where or how the party will be officially registered.