Trump calls Musk's America Party 'ridiculous', says doomed to fail

US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed Elon Musk’s newly launched 'America Party' as “ridiculous” and reiterated his support for the traditional two-party system, according to a report by Bloomberg. Responding to questions about Musk’s announcement, Trump said, 'We’ve had tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system."

"Starting a third party just adds to the confusion." He added, "Third parties have never worked. He can have fun with it."

‘Off the rails’: Trump calls Musk a political ‘train wreck’

Trump expanded on his remarks in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, calling Musk’s recent political moves a “train wreck”.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a train wreck over the past five weeks,” Trump wrote. “He even wants to start a third political party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States ,the system seems not designed for them. The one thing third parties are good for is the creation of complete and total disruption & chaos." Trump hails EV rollback, says Musk on the wrong side of policy ALSO READ: 'So tempting to escalate': Musk fires back as Trump hints at deportation He contrasted Musk’s efforts with what he called a “smooth-running machine” in the Republican Party, which he said had just passed a historic bill eliminating the electric vehicle (EV) mandate.

“It is a great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous EV mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an electric car in a short period of time,” Trump said. “I have been strongly opposed to that from the beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want – gasoline-powered, hybrids (which are doing very well), or new technologies as they come about – no more EV mandate.” Musk endorsed me despite knowing EV rollback plan: Trump Trump also claimed that Musk had endorsed him fully, despite being aware of his opposition to EV mandates. “I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV mandate. It was in every speech I made. He said he had no problems with that – I was very surprised!”

Trump accuses Musk of seeking influence over Nasa picks ALSO READ: Trump drops nomination of Musk ally Jared Isaacman as Nasa administrator In a further swipe, Trump alleged that Musk had tried to influence appointments at Nasa. “Elon asked that one of his close friends run Nasa and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue-blooded Democrat who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the space business, run Nasa, when Nasa is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life."