Elon Musk launches 'America Party' opposing Donald Trump's tax Bill

Elon Musk launches 'America Party' opposing Donald Trump's tax Bill

Musk announced this on X, citing a poll he conducted showing that 65.4% of respondents supported the idea of launching an 'America Party' right after Trump signed his 'big, beautiful' tax bill

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have turned their once-public friendship into a bitter and escalating feud. (Photo: Reuters)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a growing feud with US President Donald Trump, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially launched a new political party in the United States called the "America Party". 
 
The move came just a day after Trump signed his signed the multitrillion-dollar 'big, beautiful' legislation outside the White House approving a tax-cut and spending package that was openly criticised by the Tesla boss. Musk had described the Bill as fiscally irresponsible and a betrayal of their shared goal to reduce government size.
 
Musk revealed the development on his X platform, citing an online poll he conducted showing that 65.4 per cent of respondents supported the idea of launching an “America Party.” 
 

Unveiling the plan on Sunday, Musk said he has formed the party as a corrective to what he called a corrupt “one-party system”, accusing both Republicans and Democrats of fueling national debt through excessive government spending and corruption, and asserting that the America Party’s mission is to give people back their "freedom".
 
“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! … Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he said on X.  As the world’s richest person, Musk is expected to self-fund initial operations. 

Strategy and goals of America Party

Musk suggested the America Party, a self-styled centrist alternative to the Republican-Democrat duopoly, will “laser-focus” on winning a small number of key seats 2–3 Senate seats and 8–10 House districts, where narrow margins could give them outsized power.
 
The party will emphasise deficit reduction, deregulation, free trade, and high-skilled immigration, aligning with what analysts label as a neoliberal, fiscally conservative platform.
 
Musk also has said the party aims to represent the roughly 80 per cent of Americans in the political centre, appealing to frustration with entrenched two-party gridlock.
 
For now, the America Party is simply declared. Formal registration and ballot access across states remain future hurdles. The coming months will tell whether this venture is a permanent realignment or a short-lived third-party experiment.   Trump or the White House have not issued a reaction on Musk's announcement yet.

Trump-Musk fallout

 
The fallout between Trump and his main campaign financier Musk quickly escalated from private disagreements to a very public clash. Once seen as allies with overlapping political interests, the rift deepened after Musk openly criticised Trump’s massive tax-and-spending Bill, calling it fiscally irresponsible and a betrayal of conservative values. 
 
Musk’s sharp opposition to the Bill reportedly angered Trump, who retaliated with public threats, including revoking government contracts and even suggesting Musk could face deportation despite his long-standing contributions to American industry.   According to media reports, Republicans have expressed concern that Musk's on-again, off-again feud with Trump could hurt their chances to protect their majority in the 2026 midterm congressional elections.
 

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 6:12 AM IST

